About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

_____



Crunch Berries (Blueberry x Triple OG) is an Indica with a prominent berry aroma that offers a hint of vanilla and pine-like scent. The Crunch Berries flavor has an even more pronounced sweet berry kick. The effects of this strain have been described as uplifting with a couch-locking body high.