The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.

Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

Devil's Johnson is an Indica strain cross of Hell's Fire and Purple Johnson. It has notes of lemon, diesel, and earthy spice as well as a comparable taste that leans on the sweeter side. Most users report a focused, energetic, and uplifting high.