Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Devil's Johnson is an Indica strain cross of Hell's Fire and Purple Johnson. It has notes of lemon, diesel, and earthy spice as well as a comparable taste that leans on the sweeter side. Most users report a focused, energetic, and uplifting high.