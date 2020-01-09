About this product
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____
Doc’s OG is a cross of the famously potent Face Off OG and Rare Darkness #1. With OG genetics shining through, consumers can expect a piney fuel-flavored strain with dense trichome-drenched buds that blanket the room with its diesel scent. Doc’s OG produces a high that goes straight to the head then leaves you in a state of full-body relaxation.
About this strain
An award-winning strain from Rare Dankness Seed Bank, Doc’s OG is a cross of the famously potent Face Off OG and their very own Rare Dankness #1. With OG genetics shining through, consumers can expect a piney fuel-flavored strain with dense trichome-drenched buds that blanket the room with its diesel scent. Doc’s OG produces a high that goes straight to the head then leaves you in a state of full-body relaxation.
Doc’s OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with