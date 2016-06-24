Loading…
Don Shula (28g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original

Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
Don Shula (The White x True OG x Sour Diesel) is an indica dominant hybrid that has a sour pungent odor with a zesty, earthy taste. This strain creates a plethora of cerebral activity and immediately relaxes the body while simultaneously melting the stresses of the day away, leaving the mind in a state of euphoria.

Don Shula

Don Shula, 3rd place winner of Best Hybrid Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup, crosses The White and Diagonal (True OG x East Coast Sour Diesel) to create a hybrid that sits upright in the body and mind. Exhibiting functional OG effects, this pungent strain is a comfortable middle ground for indica-dominant enthusiasts seeking an all-day strain.    

 

Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.