About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original
Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
_____
Don Shula (The White x True OG x Sour Diesel) is an indica dominant hybrid that has a sour pungent odor with a zesty, earthy taste. This strain creates a plethora of cerebral activity and immediately relaxes the body while simultaneously melting the stresses of the day away, leaving the mind in a state of euphoria.
Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
_____
Don Shula (The White x True OG x Sour Diesel) is an indica dominant hybrid that has a sour pungent odor with a zesty, earthy taste. This strain creates a plethora of cerebral activity and immediately relaxes the body while simultaneously melting the stresses of the day away, leaving the mind in a state of euphoria.
About this strain
Don Shula
Don Shula, 3rd place winner of Best Hybrid Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup, crosses The White and Diagonal (True OG x East Coast Sour Diesel) to create a hybrid that sits upright in the body and mind. Exhibiting functional OG effects, this pungent strain is a comfortable middle ground for indica-dominant enthusiasts seeking an all-day strain.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.