About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.



Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

Don Shula (The White x True OG x Sour Diesel) is an indica dominant hybrid that has a sour pungent odor with a zesty, earthy taste. This strain creates a plethora of cerebral activity and immediately relaxes the body while simultaneously melting the stresses of the day away, leaving the mind in a state of euphoria.