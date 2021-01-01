Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
Dosilato (Do-Si-Do x Gelato #41) is an Indica strain that’s been reputed by reviewers as good for calming a stressed mind and relaxing a tense body without worrying about heavy sedation. Dosilato is sweet-smelling with notes of pine and earth.
