Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.



Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.

Double OG Chem (OG Chem x Double OG Sour) is a heavy hitting Indica that’s great for a long, relaxing, and pain-relieving body high. Reviewers have reported feeling a happy lift while feeling slightly focused and euphoric. This strain has a savory and skunky flavor, and an aroma that is earthy and flowery.