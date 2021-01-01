About this product

Claybourne Eighths



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.

Double OG Chem (OG Chem x Double OG Sour) is a heavy hitting Indica that’s great for a long, relaxing, and pain-relieving body high. Reviewers have reported feeling a happy lift while feeling slightly focused and euphoric. This strain has a savory and skunky flavor, and an aroma that is earthy and flowery.