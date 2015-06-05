Claybourne Eighths



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Hand packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.

_____



Earthshaker OG, also known as P.O. #3, is a variety of OG Kush from Progressive Options Genetics. The powerful sativa-dominant effects are known to sneak up on you with a smooth and lengthy buzz. The buds express themselves in deep shades of green and smell like a mix of skunk and sharp cheese. The flavors produced by Earthshaker OG are earthy and hashy with sweet notes of citrusand lemongrass.