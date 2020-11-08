About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____
Face Mints (Face Off OG X Kush Mints) is an Indica dominant hybrid with a sweet and sour citrus orange flavor combined with a minty exhale. The aroma is on par with the nose except for a heavy gas overtone. It has a high-flying cerebral high accompanied by a relaxing body melt, anchoring the body to the couch and leaving you pretty much immovable.
About this strain
Face Mints
Face Mints is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the effects of Face Mints - if you've smoked this strain recently, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Face Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.