Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.
Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
_____
Fire MAC (White Fire X MAC) is a balanced hybrid that is slightly Indica leaning. Its crosses were selected for their mind stimulating and physically relaxing genetics It has an overwhelmingly pleasant nose with a prominent floral and citrus aroma.
No product reviews
