Logo for the brand Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co.

Fire MAC (14g) - Private Stock

About this product

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.

Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
_____

Fire MAC (White Fire X MAC) is a balanced hybrid that is slightly Indica leaning. Its crosses were selected for their mind stimulating and physically relaxing genetics It has an overwhelmingly pleasant nose with a prominent floral and citrus aroma.
