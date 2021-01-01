About this product

Claybourne Eighths



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.

Fire MAC (White Fire X MAC) is a balanced hybrid that is slightly Indica leaning. Its crosses were selected for their mind stimulating and physically relaxing genetics It has an overwhelmingly pleasant nose with a prominent floral and citrus aroma.