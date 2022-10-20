Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Franken Cake is a rare Indica strain (GMO x Lava Cake) that gives a long-lasting high and relaxes the mind and body. Anyone with racing thoughts that will not slow down will benefit from this bud, it is also helpful in soothing muscle tension and soreness. It has fruity flavors of sweet mango with undertones of coffee.