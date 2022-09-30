Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Named for its intriguing taste, Garlic Mints is one bud that any indica lover needs to try at least once in their lives. This bud has a taste just like savory garlic with a hint of sharp mint to it, too! The aroma is very similar, although heavily pungent with sour hints of sharp diesel and pungent spices. The Garlic Mints high has a comfy overtone that will leave you feeling kicked back and fully relaxed from head to toe.