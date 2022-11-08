Claybourne Eighths



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.

GMO Punch is an Indica strain with a sweet, fruity, grape candy nose and is accompanied by a gassy and garlicky taste. A GMO X Purple Punch cross, it has a flawless high that will leave you feeling euphoric and relaxed.