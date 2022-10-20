About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____
Gouda Berry tastes like mild, sour, Kush and skunky ammonia scents. Buds are light , airy and thinly dusted with trichomes.
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____
Gouda Berry tastes like mild, sour, Kush and skunky ammonia scents. Buds are light , airy and thinly dusted with trichomes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!