Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original
Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
Gouda Berry tastes like mild, sour, Kush and skunky ammonia scents. Buds are light , airy and thinly dusted with trichomes.
