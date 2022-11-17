Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Gouda Dream has a scent that is earthy, sweet, and mildly citrusy like lemons mixed with pine and diesel. It has a notably striking appearance and flowers with green leaves and orange pistils that are coated with trichomes. Those that have used Gouda Dream have said to expect better focus and a relaxed mindset as both physical and mental awareness are heightened. Gouda Dream is a great choice for those looking to escape reality and calm their nerves for a few hours.