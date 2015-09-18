Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

Hell's Fire, also known as “Hellfire OG,” is an indica dominant hybrid (70% indica/30% sativa) strain created through a potent cross of Rascal's OG Kush X SFV OG Kush. The Hell's Fire high starts with a euphoric lift that boosts your outlook on life and leaves you feeling totally happy and at ease. As your mood builds, you'll start to feel more and more relaxed with a touch of creative inspiration that leaves you feeling artistically inclined if you can make yourself get up and move. Because of these effects, Hell's Fire is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic stress, muscle spasms or tremors, inflammation, and chronic pain. This bud has a sweet lemony diesel flavor with a savory smooth exhale. The aroma is incredibly pungent with a citrusy pine overtone and a heavy potent diesel effect that's released as the nugs are broken apart and smoked. Hell's Fire buds have lumpy popcorn-shaped forest green nugs with sparse yellow-orange hairs and a coating of tiny milky amber colored crystal trichomes.