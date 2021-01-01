Loading…
Claybourne Co.

Holy Cannoli (1g)

Claybourne Grams

100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.
_____

Holy Cannoli (Gelatti X Honey B) is a balanced hybrid strain, it's named after the beloved classic treat because of its extremely sweet and tasty flavors. Smoking this strain will give you a high that is happy and uplifting. You'll also experience some tingling from this strain as it begins to relax your body from head to toe. It's important to take it slow because this strain is known to be extremely potent. Holy Cannoli buds are gorgeous with bright green and yellow colors underscored by bright orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms related to stress and anxiety.
