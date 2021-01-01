About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Ice Cream Kush (Kush Mints x Ice Cream Cake) is a potent Indica strain that showcases an abundance of kief. It has a sweet pine aroma with accents of fresh spearmint, and a taste similar to mint-vanilla ice cream. The Ice Cream Kush high has been described as lucid, euphoric, and deeply relaxing. This strain also boasts a great mental high that calms negative thoughts and lifts the spirit.