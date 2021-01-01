Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co.

Jah Bulla (14g) - Small Buds

Buy Here

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces

Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____

Jah Bulla (Kosher Kush x Jamaican Land Race x Divorce Cake x Zkittlez Cakes) is a potent Indica strain with powerful sedative effects. Reviewers have reported cerebral effects that calm the mind from racing thoughts, and a body buzz that invokes deep relaxation. Its aroma is invigorating with notes of citrus, floral, and earth.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!