Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____
Jah Bulla (Kosher Kush x Jamaican Land Race x Divorce Cake x Zkittlez Cakes) is a potent Indica strain with powerful sedative effects. Reviewers have reported cerebral effects that calm the mind from racing thoughts, and a body buzz that invokes deep relaxation. Its aroma is invigorating with notes of citrus, floral, and earth.
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____
Jah Bulla (Kosher Kush x Jamaican Land Race x Divorce Cake x Zkittlez Cakes) is a potent Indica strain with powerful sedative effects. Reviewers have reported cerebral effects that calm the mind from racing thoughts, and a body buzz that invokes deep relaxation. Its aroma is invigorating with notes of citrus, floral, and earth.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!