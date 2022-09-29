About this product
The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.
Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.
Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

This peppery, piney citrus flavored bud offers a calming and relaxing body high. Kosher Cookies is highly recommended for pain and stress relief.
