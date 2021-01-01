About this product

Claybourne Eighths



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.

LarryMo (GMO x Larry OG) is an indica strain with a fresh lime nose. Its smell and taste are both lemony and earthy, with some describing undertones of pine. This strain has hard hitting and long lasting effects that will leave your body and mind in a euphoric state.