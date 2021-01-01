About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.



Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

_____



LarryMo (GMO x Larry OG) is an indica strain with a fresh lime nose. Its smell and taste are both lemony and earthy, with some describing undertones of pine. This strain has hard hitting and long lasting effects that will leave your body and mind in a euphoric state.