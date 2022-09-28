About this product
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.
Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
_____
Lemon Granita has relaxing effects that first appear after use. It is a sociable strain and, as the name suggests, has a lemon fragrance.
Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
_____
Lemon Granita has relaxing effects that first appear after use. It is a sociable strain and, as the name suggests, has a lemon fragrance.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!