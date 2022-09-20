About this product
Claybourne Grams
100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.
_____
Lemon Pucker is mood boosting Sativa strain with a Sour Diesel phenotype. A great strain for those looking to feel happy, uplifted, and energized; Lemon Pucker has been described as peppery, citrusy, and herbal.
100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.
_____
Lemon Pucker is mood boosting Sativa strain with a Sour Diesel phenotype. A great strain for those looking to feel happy, uplifted, and energized; Lemon Pucker has been described as peppery, citrusy, and herbal.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!