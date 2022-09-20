Claybourne Grams



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.

Lemon Pucker is mood boosting Sativa strain with a Sour Diesel phenotype. A great strain for those looking to feel happy, uplifted, and energized; Lemon Pucker has been described as peppery, citrusy, and herbal.