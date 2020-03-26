Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

Named appropriately for its tasty terpene profile and magical effects, Magic Melon (Mango Trees X Honeydew Melon X Mango Sherbet) is a Sativa leaning hybrid that's sought out for its full-bodied high and fruity flavors.