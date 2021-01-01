Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co.

Mango Sherbert (14g) - Small Buds

Buy Here

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces

Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____

Mango Sherbert (Sunset Sherbert X Mango Trees) is an indica dominant strain best known for its tasty mango flavor. It has an aroma with the same profile although with a touch of earthiness to it as well. The Mango Sherbert high is mentally stimulating yet physically relaxing. Users report feeling an influx of creative energy and focus just before a heavy, long-lasting physical high.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!