Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____
Mango Sherbert (Sunset Sherbert X Mango Trees) is an indica dominant strain best known for its tasty mango flavor. It has an aroma with the same profile although with a touch of earthiness to it as well. The Mango Sherbert high is mentally stimulating yet physically relaxing. Users report feeling an influx of creative energy and focus just before a heavy, long-lasting physical high.
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____
Mango Sherbert (Sunset Sherbert X Mango Trees) is an indica dominant strain best known for its tasty mango flavor. It has an aroma with the same profile although with a touch of earthiness to it as well. The Mango Sherbert high is mentally stimulating yet physically relaxing. Users report feeling an influx of creative energy and focus just before a heavy, long-lasting physical high.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!