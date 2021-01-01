Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co.

Marshmallow OG (28g) - Small Buds

Buy Here

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original

Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
_____

Marshmallow OG (Chem D x Triangle Kush x Jet Fuel Gelato) has a super sweet candy flavor accented by nutty honey and a touch of fruitiness. The aroma is just as sweet, with a slightly pungent marshmallow overtone. The Marshmallow OG high has heavy indica effects that are complemented by a nice cerebral high.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!