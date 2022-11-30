Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

_____



Melted Gelato is a cross between Gelato 33 X Glue Bx3. It's a mostly Indica dominant hybrid with a cerebral high that is outlasted by a more relaxing body effect. It’s ideal for low-impact outdoor activities like hiking or walking.