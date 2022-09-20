Claybourne Eighths



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.

Menthol MAC (miracle alien cookies) has all the classic traits associated with a good MAC: dense calyxes, heavy trichome coverage, and a distinct nose that comes from its unique lineage (F2 Alien Cookies X Starfighter X Unknown Colombian Landrace). Menthol MAC has been reported to have happy, relaxed, euphoric, and uplifting effects.