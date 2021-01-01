About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.



Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

_____



A strain bred on Kauai using old school Hawaiian Genetics. A truly unique Hawaiian experience delivering all the color and flavor people have come to associate with island life. Legendary Kauai Electric and Alaskan Thunderfuck were brilliantly crossed to a rare and unique 30 year old cutting of an island strain called Hindu Sun, and the resulting phenotype hunt yielded a plant with bright pink pistols that hold their color through to the finish and a smell reeking of mango and passion fruit. Growers will be rewarded every time they enter the garden and watch these long luminescent pink spears mature into a hardened flower finishing in 60 days. An incredibly balanced high for medium to heavy users.