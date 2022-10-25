About this product
Claybourne Grams
100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.
_____
New Mexico Badlands has a pepper, pine, and earthy aroma. Users can expect a mellow, creative, and laid back high.
100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.
_____
New Mexico Badlands has a pepper, pine, and earthy aroma. Users can expect a mellow, creative, and laid back high.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!