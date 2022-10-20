About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original
Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
_____
A proprietary cultivar developed by Purple City Genetics. This modern take on a classic purple brings you that old school purple flavor you've been looking for. This heavy indica features sweet, creamy and wood aromas with an earthy taste.
