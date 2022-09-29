About this product
Claybourne Grams
100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.
Platinum Kush Mints is a frost covered indica-dominant strain with earthy fuel flavor and notes of sweet minty funk.
