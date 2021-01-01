About this product

The Claybourne Power Stack - Another California First.



3g of high-testing, kief infused flower with convenient, pocket-sized packaging you will be ready to roll anytime, anywhere.

Divine Storm

Divine Storm is an incredible strain with rich purple hues and deep amber pistils. A cross between Divine Gelato x Slurricane, it has a vibrant nose with traces of sweet cherry. This hybrid strain is indica-dominant and has users praising it for its relaxing and nerve calming benefits.



Sundae Driver

The indica-dominant cannabis strain, Sundae Driver (Fruity P X Grape Pie) received its name for its delicious terpene profile that gives it a sweet and smooth taste similar to a fruity dessert. Sundae Driver users report feeling calmer, happier, and have noted its ability to help with pain relief.