The Claybourne Power Stack - Another California First.



3g of high-testing, kief infused flower with convenient, pocket-sized packaging you will be ready to roll anytime, anywhere.

Frozen Cakes

Frozen Cakes is an indica dominant hybrid strain. It has a sweet and nutty cake flavor, and is accented by a sour citrusy after taste. It has a nose that is a sweet pine accented by earthy herbs and spicy citrus. Frozen Cakes is physically relaxing with a mental energetic focus. It’s perfect for fatigue, mood swings, chronic stress, and nausea or appetite loss.



Hell's Fire

Hell's Fire is an indica dominant hybrid with a euphoric lift that boosts your outlook on life and leaves you feeling totally happy and at ease. As your mood builds, you'll start to feel more and more relaxed with a touch of creative inspiration that leaves you feeling artistically inclined if you can make yourself get up and move. Because of these effects, Hell's Fire is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic stress, muscle spasms or tremors, inflammation, and chronic pain. This bud has a sweet lemony diesel flavor with a savory smooth exhale. The aroma is incredibly pungent with a citrusy pine overtone and a heavy potent diesel effect that's released as the nugs are broken apart and smoked. Hell's Fire buds have lumpy popcorn-shaped forest green nugs with sparse yellow-orange hairs and a coating of tiny milky amber colored crystal trichomes.