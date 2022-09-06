The Claybourne Power Stack - Another California First.



3g of high-testing, kief infused flower with convenient, pocket-sized packaging you will be ready to roll anytime, anywhere.

Gelato Kush

Gelato Kush is an indica dominant cross between Gelato and OG Kush. Aromas of sweet citrus candy and fresh flowers are lightly hinted by earthy pine and a hint of gas. The deep body high is long lasting and perfect for those looking to relieve symptoms of depression, anxiety, loss of appetite, nausea and acute pain.



DoSaDo

Named in the tradition of its parent strain GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies), DoSaDo is a soothing indica hybrid. This bud combines aromatic Girl Scout Cookies and the body-melting indica, Face Off OG. The product is a pungent and well-balanced strain whose effects seem to last longer than average.