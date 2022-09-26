About this product
The Claybourne Shake 'N Bake - Another California First.
2 grams of perfectly ground flower from FULL BUDS, with 1 gram of high quality kief, all in one pocket-sized, convenient to use tube. Roll a high potency, high terpene joint, blunt, or pack a bowl with the perfect ratio of flower and kief. Makes three 1 gram joints.
Motor Breath
Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath is an award-winning strain that produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects.
Banana OG
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.
