Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

_____



Private Reserve relaxes the muscles of the body and has been used to fight against chronic pain and aching muscles. This strain receives positive reviews for its uplifting and peaceful effects on the mind. Private Reserve has a smell that’s a mix of pine, sour citrus, and sugar.