About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

_____



Prophet OG is an Indica with the lineage of an OG Kush Hybrid. It has a nose with a prominent floral, citrus, and sweet aroma; its taste is that of sweet oranges. Prophet OG has all the deliverables of what you’d expect from a reliable Indica.