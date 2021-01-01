Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____
Prophet OG is an Indica with the lineage of an OG Kush Hybrid. It has a nose with a prominent floral, citrus, and sweet aroma; its taste is that of sweet oranges. Prophet OG has all the deliverables of what you’d expect from a reliable Indica.
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____
Prophet OG is an Indica with the lineage of an OG Kush Hybrid. It has a nose with a prominent floral, citrus, and sweet aroma; its taste is that of sweet oranges. Prophet OG has all the deliverables of what you’d expect from a reliable Indica.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!