Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

_____



Purple Wookie is a powerful strain known for its intense high that envelops both mind and body. With a thick aroma of musty berries and pine, the smell and taste of this strain are as strong as the effects themselves. Purple Wookie may cause you to feel sleepy, cloudy, and unfocused, making this strain perfect for nighttime use.