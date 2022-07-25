The Claybourne Shake 'N Bake - Another California First.



2 grams of perfectly ground flower from FULL BUDS, with 1 gram of high quality kief, all in one pocket-sized, convenient to use tube. Roll a high potency, high terpene joint, blunt, or pack a bowl with the perfect ratio of flower and kief. Makes three 1 gram joints.

_____



3x Sour

This Sativa is chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas, inherited from his parent’s strains. 3x Sour was created by crossing with the following strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel.



Poison Diesel

Poison Diesel is sativa strain cross of Durban Poison and Sour Diesel with aromatic notes similar to Jack Herer.