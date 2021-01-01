About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

_____



Sherb Mints (Sunset Sherbet x Kush Mints) is an Indica dominant hybrid that many reviewers find to be the best of both worlds when it comes to being a hybrid. Sherb Mints brings on well-balanced effects that hit both mind and body with a high level of potency. The aroma and taste of this strain is an earthy sweet wood and spicy coffee with a heavy kick of mint.