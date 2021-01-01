About this product

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.



Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.

Sirius Chem Cake (Wedding Cake X Sirius Chem D) is an Indica dominant hybrid with a generous layer of crystal white trichomes. It has an aroma and flavor that are both gassy and citrus with the addition of a sweet tasting undertone. Sirius Chem Cake has uplifting effects that are both heady and euphoric.