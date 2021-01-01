About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

Sour Gelato (Chemdawg X Sour D X Gelato) is an Indica known for having a high-energy buzz followed by a deeply relaxing body high. The Sour Gelato aroma is a complex blend of pungent Sour D and a heavy citrus smell. Pepper and spice flavors follow the aroma for an intriguing contrast between smell and flavor.