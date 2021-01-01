About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.



Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

Sour Gelato (Chemdawg X Sour D X Gelato) is an Indica known for having a high-energy buzz followed by a deeply relaxing body high. The Sour Gelato aroma is a complex blend of pungent Sour D and a heavy citrus smell. Pepper and spice flavors follow the aroma for an intriguing contrast between smell and flavor.