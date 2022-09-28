Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

_____



Star is definitely best-suited for the experienced user who loves a little oomph behind their high. The high starts with a lifted effect that fills your mind with a sense of calm and deep relaxation. As you settle deeper and deeper, a feeling of sleepiness will wash over you, lulling you into a state of sedation that can have you dozing off if you're not careful.